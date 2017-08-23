A&E Renews ‘Born This Way’ for Season Four

A&E docu-series Born This Way has been picked up for a fourth season. The series will return for eight episodes that will continue to follow the lives of young men and women born with Down syndrome.



The show is produced by Bunim/Murray Productions.



“Over the past three seasons, Born This Way has been a prime example of quality storytelling that motivates us to celebrate and embrace diversity,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, executive VP and head of programming. “We are honored to reunite with these incredible young adults and their families as they fearlessly share their accomplishments, struggles and dreams, shifting society’s perception about differences along the way.”



Born This Way looks at those with Down syndrome as they explore friendships, romantic relationships and work, all while “defying society’s expectations,” according to A&E. The series also gives voice to the parents.



Executive producers for Bunim/Murray are Jonathan Murray, Gil Goldschein and Laura Korkoian. Executive producers for A&E are Frontain Bryant and Shelly Tatro.