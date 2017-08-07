A+E Elevates Evan Silverman to EVP Global Digital Products and Platforms

A+E Networks has elevated Evan Silverman to executive VP, global digital products and platforms, the company announced Monday.

Silverman in his new role will oversee the digital product, technology and design teams for A+E Networks, which includes A&E, History, Lifetime, FYI and LMN.



In addition, Silverman will oversee platforms for the company, including consumer-facing websites, TV Everywhere apps, direct-to-consumer SVOD products, as well as new initiatives with devices such as Amazon Echo and Google Home, said the network.

