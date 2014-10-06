A+E’s Raven Joins Pencil Board of Directors

A+E Networks chairman Abbe Raven, a former teacher, was elected to the board of directors of Pencil, a non-profit group that brings corporate know how to New York City public schools.

Raven has been working with students at Humanities & Arts Magnet High School to prepare them for career opportunities in the television industry. Humanities & Arts is located in Raven’s alma mater, Andrew Jackson High School.

A+E is also part of Pencil Fellows, a joint training program that includes a six-week paid summer internship at a local business.

“Throughout her career, Abbe has channeled her passion for education to develop groundbreaking television programming. Since 2006, she has brought that same energy to introducing students to careers in media and the skills needed to achieve them through a school-based Pencil Partnership,” Pencil board chairman Howard Chatzinoff said in a statement. “Abbe will be instrumental in helping to guide Pencil’s strategic growth as we deepen and expand our impact to create a better future for our students and city.”

“It’s been a privilege to work with Pencil over the past decade to use my business and leadership experience to help today’s students succeed,” said Raven. “Now, more than ever, education must equip students for the world beyond the four walls of their school. As a proud product of New York City public schools, I am honored to be joining Pencil’s board of directors to help students realize their dreams for continued education and for succeeding in today’s competitive marketplace.”