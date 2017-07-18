A&E’s ‘Live PD’ Sets Series Ratings Record
A&E’s unscripted seriesLive PDdrew a record 2.1 million viewers this past Saturday, July 15, network officials said.
The series, which follows police departments from across the country patrolling their communities, also drew 1 million viewers among adults 25-54 and 871,000 in the adult 18-49 demo, said the network.
Overall,Live PDhas posted a 152% ratings growth in total viewers since launching in Oct. 2016, becoming the most watched unscripted crime series on cable, according to A&E. The series airs on Friday and Saturday nights.
