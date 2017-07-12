A&E Orders 100 More ‘Live PD’ Episodes

A&E Network has ordered 100 additional three-hour live episodes of the crime documentary series Live PD, produced by Big Fish Entertainment. The order extends the series run into 2018 and its total episodes to 142.

New episodes will air Friday and Saturday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT throughout the summer.

Since its debut in October 2016, Live PD premieres average 1.4 million total viewers in Live+7 viewing.

"Live PD is emblematic of the type of groundbreaking nonfiction content A&E is committed to delivering to our viewers, and the outstanding success of the series has been a key contributor to the growth of the network at a time when the industry at large continues to experience viewership erosion,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, executive VP and head of programming at A&E. “We are very pleased to continue our partnership with the team at Big Fish, our host Dan Abrams, our analyst Tom Morris Jr., our studio and field crew across the country, as well as the communities and law enforcement agencies who have opened their doors to our viewers for an unfettered glimpse of the policing of America.”

Live PD follows police departments from across the country in real time as they patrol their communities. Using dash cams along with fixed rig and handheld cameras, the series captures the work of a mix of urban and rural police forces on a typical Friday and Saturday night. The show also features law enforcement officers as guest analysts.

Executive producers for Big Fish Entertainment are Dan Cesareo, David Doss, George McTeague, Kara Kurcz and John Zito. Executive producers for A&E Network are Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro and Sean Gottlieb.