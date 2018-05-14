A+E Royal Wedding Movie Sold in Over 30 Territories

With a royal wedding about to capture the world’s interests, A+E Networks' TV movie Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance, has been bought by more than 30 broadcasters around the world.

Among the new outlets for the film are SBS and VIJF (Belgium), Lifetime (Canada), M6 (France), RTL2 (Germany), Lifetime (Israel), RTI Mediaset (Italy), SBS (Netherlands), TV2 (Norway), Lifetime (Poland), SIC (Portugal), Romanian Television (Romania), Lifetime (South Africa), Lifetime (South Korea), JOJ Plus (Slovakia), Pop TV (Slovania), Lifetime (UK), AFRTS (U.S.), In The Box TV (Vietnam), Mesimvria (Cyprus), Star (Greece), RTL (Croatia), ETV (Estonia) and Modern Time Group (Latvia).

Those join Channel 5 (UK), TF1 (France), ATRES (Spain), SBS (Benelux), Seven Network (Australia), Sky (New Zealand), Corus Entertainment (Lifetime Canada), Lifetime (Latin America) and Lifetime (Asia), which signed up last month.

“We are pleased with the continued enthusiasm among international buyers for our newest TV movie and look forward to fulfilling the needs of our broadcast partners with an increased volume of productions such as this in the future,” said Richard Tulk-Hart, managing director, international content distribution + co-productions

The film is being produced for day-and-date delivery to broadcaster before the big event.

Harry & Meghan follows A+E’s launch of Cocaine Godmother, starring Catherine Zeta-Jones in 2017.