A&E to reveal bio of the year
A&E Network is inching toward revealing its choice for Biography of the
Year.
This year's field of nominees includes world leaders like President George
Bush, Saddam Hussein, Ariel Sharon and Yasser Arafat; Hollywood celebrities Halle
Berry and the Osbourne clan; embattled lifestyle maven Martha Stewart; tennis
ace Serena Williams; FBI whistleblower Collen Rowley; kidnapped Salt Lake City
teen Elizabeth Smart; and Washington, D.C., sniper suspects John Muhammad
and John Lee Malvo.
A&E will profile these people and reveal the year's winner in a two-hour
special Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. EST.
Previous years' winners include Rudy Giuliani, Princess Diana and Bill
Gates.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.