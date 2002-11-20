A&E to reveal bio of the year

A&E Network is inching toward revealing its choice for Biography of the

Year.

This year's field of nominees includes world leaders like President George

Bush, Saddam Hussein, Ariel Sharon and Yasser Arafat; Hollywood celebrities Halle

Berry and the Osbourne clan; embattled lifestyle maven Martha Stewart; tennis

ace Serena Williams; FBI whistleblower Collen Rowley; kidnapped Salt Lake City

teen Elizabeth Smart; and Washington, D.C., sniper suspects John Muhammad

and John Lee Malvo.

A&E will profile these people and reveal the year's winner in a two-hour

special Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. EST.

Previous years' winners include Rudy Giuliani, Princess Diana and Bill

Gates.