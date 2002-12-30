A&E revamps with Jordan , Watch
In a move to resuscitate its prime time ratings, A&E Network is introducing a new
Saturday-night lineup anchored by two acquired dramas.
Beginning Jan. 4, the network will air Crossing Jordan and Third
Watch, paring them with its original forensic series, Cold Case Files.
A&E finished the year with a 1.0 prime time average, down 17 percent from
2001, according to Nielsen Media Research.
Both acquisitions are rich propositions for the network.
A&E picked up off-net rights to Crossing Jordan in November,
plunking down a rich $800,000 per episode for the NBC Enterprises drama.
Third Watch -- which A&E bought for about $700,000 per episode after
losing Law & Order to Turner Network Television -- has averaged around a 0.8 rating.
