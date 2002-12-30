A&E revamps with Jordan , Watch

In a move to resuscitate its prime time ratings, A&E Network is introducing a new

Saturday-night lineup anchored by two acquired dramas.

Beginning Jan. 4, the network will air Crossing Jordan and Third

Watch, paring them with its original forensic series, Cold Case Files.

A&E finished the year with a 1.0 prime time average, down 17 percent from

2001, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Both acquisitions are rich propositions for the network.

A&E picked up off-net rights to Crossing Jordan in November,

plunking down a rich $800,000 per episode for the NBC Enterprises drama.

Third Watch -- which A&E bought for about $700,000 per episode after

losing Law & Order to Turner Network Television -- has averaged around a 0.8 rating.