A&E reruns The View

A&E Network is using its corporate connections to get Barbara Walters and

company on its air.

Beginning April 1, morning talker The View will reair on A&E one

day after its broadcast on ABC.

ABC, which is bullish on prospects for sharing programming with sister net

ABC Family, also owns a 37.5 percent stake in A&E.

Hearst Corp. controls another 37.5 percent, while NBC holds the remaining 25 percent.

Sources said Lifetime Television -- which is also partly owned by The Walt Disney Co. -- and ABC Family

weren't seeking the show.

A&E will show The View at 1 p.m. EST and later at 7 p.m. EST,

leading into its fading franchise, Biography.