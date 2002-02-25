A&E reruns The View
A&E Network is using its corporate connections to get Barbara Walters and
company on its air.
Beginning April 1, morning talker The View will reair on A&E one
day after its broadcast on ABC.
ABC, which is bullish on prospects for sharing programming with sister net
ABC Family, also owns a 37.5 percent stake in A&E.
Hearst Corp. controls another 37.5 percent, while NBC holds the remaining 25 percent.
Sources said Lifetime Television -- which is also partly owned by The Walt Disney Co. -- and ABC Family
weren't seeking the show.
A&E will show The View at 1 p.m. EST and later at 7 p.m. EST,
leading into its fading franchise, Biography.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.