A&E Renews Mindfreak

A&E will bring back Criss Angel Mindfreak for a third season, the network announced at its TCA presentation Thursday. The reality show starring magician Angel will return with new episodes in 2007.

A&E also picked up new series Confronting Justice, a reality show in the style of its gritty Intervention. Justice will profile victims of crimes as they confront their offenders. The show is from New Line Television in association with Cinemaria.

Also in the works at A&E is new concert film Paul McCartney: The Space Within Us, slated for October. The special follows McCartney’s 2005 U.S. tour. A&E Home Video will partner with McCartney to distribute the film.