A&E Renews Airline
A&E Network is taking reality show Airline on a second trip. The second leg for the show about Southwest Airlines crew and passengers is scheduled for this summer.
This time, episodes will focus on Southwest’s three hubs, Los Angeles International Airport, Chicago Midway, and Baltimore/Washington International.
For its first season, premiere episodes are averaging just north of 1 million viewers, in line with A&E’s prime time average.
