A+E Relaunches History en Español

A+E Networks said it is relaunching its History en Español channel Monday.

The channel will feature a new on-air look, new programming and more than twice the number of premiere hours, according to Edward Sabin, managing director, Americas, and head of commercial operations, international.

Programming on the channel will include Barbarians Rising, Hunting Hitler and Pawn Stars, plus the premiere of Embajadores de la Mafia, which looks at the Italian-American mafia in Latin America.

In addition, the channel will launch a corresponding Spanish-language Facebook fan page.

The programming schedule will feature themes in primetime on each night.

Mondays will be high-octane autos, Tuesdays historical treasures are found and restored, Wednesdays feature epic mysteries, Thursdays have a "Wild History" block, Fridays features "The Hidden Truth" programming block, Saturdays has "Mega Specials + Dramas," while Sunday features episodes of History’s big shows.

“We’re injecting HEE’s primetime schedule with new genres of programming to serve an even wider segment of the growing Hispanic audience throughout the U.S. as we continue to grow our channel,” said Sabin.

History en Español launched in 2004 and is distributed in the U.S. on AT&T, Charter, Comcast, Cox, Dish, DirecTV, Verizon FiOS and others.