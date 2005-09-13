A&E Reaches Out To Hurricane Victims
A&E Television Networks will provide outreach to Hurricane Katrina victims with a two-part educational program launching in the coming weeks.
First, employees from the company will give educational materials to Houston schools that have admitted evacuated students. Each school will receive a TV, DVD player, school supplies and a collection of educational videos from The History Channel and A&E Network.
Second, the company will “adopt” schools affected by the hurricane, giving grants of $20,000 in goods, services and financial support. All of the AETN Networks, which include A&E, History, The Biography Channel and Military History Channel, will run public service announcements encouraging individuals and groups to extend similar support.
