A&E Preps JonBenét Ramsey Documentary

The spate of JonBenét murder projects grows as A&E airs the two-hour documentary The Killing of JonBenét: The Truth Uncovered Sept. 5. John and Patsy Ramsey awoke on Dec. 26, 1996 to find a ransom note related to their missing 6-year-old daughter and later found her dead in their basement.

Other TV projects related to Ramsey include ID’s JonBenét: An American Murder Mystery Sept. 12,six-hour limited series The Case of: JonBenet Ramsey starting on CBS Sept. 18, and the movie Who Killed JonBenet on Lifetime.

The Killing of JonBenét is produced by Mills Productions. Executive producers for Mills Productions are David Mills and Janet Taylor. Executive producers for A&E Network are Elaine Frontain Bryant and Laura Fleury.

The A&E special has 1998 testimony from Burke Ramsey, JonBenet’s brother, along with what it says is the first sit-down interview with John Ramsey marking the 20th anniversary of the tragedy.