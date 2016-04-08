CBS Eyes Limited Series on JonBenet Murder

A limited series centered on JonBenet Ramsey is in the works at CBS, according to a source with knowledge of the project. Tom Forman and Critical Content plan to produce the unscripted series, about the 6-year old Colorado girl who was murdered on Christmas Eve in 1996.

CBS may get it on air as soon as fall 2016, according to the source, in advance of the 20-year anniversary of Ramsey’s death.

CBS would not confirm.

True crime is suddenly the rage on television, following Netflix’s smash limited series Making a Murderer. FX recently concluded The People v. O.J. Simpson, the first installment in its American Crime Story anthology.

Ramsey, a child beauty pageant participant, was murdered in her home, sparking a media firestorm. The case remains unsolved. The series will reunite its investigators.

The project could potentially turn into a recurring limited run series offering a close-up of a different crime case each season.

The Hollywood Reporter previously reported the Ramsey project.