A&E, Oxygen, Fuse to Be In Demand
In Demand is partnering with A&E Television Networks, Oxygen and Fuse to distribute programming from the cable networks on a free on-demand basis to cable operators.
In Demand, which provides on-demand and pay-per-view programming, already has a deal with several other cable nets, including Court TV, Comedy Central and G4.
A&E’s programming will include specials and documentaries from both A&E and the History Channel. Oxygen will provide episodes of some of its originals, such as Girls Behaving Badly, and Fuse will supply music programming.
