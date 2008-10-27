A&E Orders More 'Cleaner'

A&E has picked up a second season of addiction-fighting drama The Cleaner, the network’s first scripted series in more than six years.

Since its premier in July, the drama picked up an average of 4.2 million total viewers, becoming the top original drama in A&E’s history.

“Its authentic, dramatic storytelling combined with superb acting, led by an exceptional performance by Benjamin Bratt, has struck a chord with A&E viewers,” said Bob DeBitetto, president and general manager of A&E Network and Bio Channel, in a statement. “It is exactly the sort of high quality, engaging programming that our fans have come to expect.”

Production will begin soon on thirteen new episodes scheduled to premier in 2009.