A+E Network's 'Top Dog' Gets Season 2 Green Light in Germany

'Top Dog' is getting a second season on RTL in Germany

A+E Networks said that Top Dog, its competition format show, has been picked up for Season 2 by RTL in Germany.

Called Der Beste Hund Deutschlands locally, the series averaged 1.7 million viewers during its six-episode first season and a 12.2 share with adults 18 to 49.

Season 2 will have seven two-hour episodes, including a celebrity special.

The third season of Top Dog in the U.S. -- America’s Top Dog -- on A+E’s A&E Network–aired in September hosted by sportscaster Curt Menafee.

“We are so happy that German audiences love this thrilling, feel-good series as much as we do,” said Robyn Hurd, VP of content sales, EMEA at A+E Networks.

“A+E Networks has a history of success creating regionally replicable formats that transcend cultures and borders, and Top Dog has proven itself as a prime time family entertainment show with fun and heart that celebrates everything that makes dogs so special and beloved across the globe,” Hurd said. “We’re excited to partner with RTL on a second season, and look forward to the continued international success of Top Dog.”

Top Dog was created by Big Fish Entertainment in the U.S. ■