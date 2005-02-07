A&E Networks Plans Crime Network

A&E TV Networks will debut the Crime & Investigation Network in the U.S. this year. The company will offer cable and satellite operators a free preview of the new channel on April 2. The Crime & Investigation Network debuted Jan. 1 in Australia on FOXTEL.

Programming will include crime-centered documentaries, dramas, specials and films, in addition to acquired and original programming.

The new channel will fall under the A&E Network group responsibilities, headed by Abbe Raven, president A&E Network-USA.

A&E Television Networks is a joint venture of The Hearst Corporation, ABC, Inc. and NBC; it owns A&E Network, The Biography Channel, The History Channel, History International, The History Channel en Español and the recently launched Military History Channel.