A+E Networks Names Susan Tanamli Head Of Global Tech & Media Operations

A+E Networks said it promoted Susan Tanamli to executive VP and head of global technology and media operations.

Susan Tanamli (Image credit: A+E Networks)

Tanamli had been chief technology officer and head of global technology and digital product technology. In her new role she will add oversight of the global engineering and broadcast operations group headed by Don Jarvis and global media and production operations, headed by Dana Massey and Ed Russo.

She will report to COO and CFO David “Digger” Granville-Smith and continue to as part of the company’s executive committee.

“Susan’s promotion marks the continued progression of A+E Networks’ efforts to remain at the forefront of an ever-evolving technological landscape, where the production, delivery and management of our content is paramount to our growth and success,” said Granville-Smith. “Her broad perspective of our operations and the content industry overall, together with a laser-focused attention to solving client challenges, has enabled us to grow our business in unique and innovative ways. We look forward to Susan taking us to the next level.”

Tanamli joined A+E in 2005 as a senior business analyst. Before that she had jobs at Sesame Workshop and Turner Broadcasting. ■