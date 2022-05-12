A+E Networks Launches History Travel To Guide Tourists to Notable Locations

A+E Networks, owner of the History Channel, is launching History Travel, a service that will organize curated tours of domestic and international destinations where notable events took place.

A&E is working with Academic Travel Abroad on the project under a multi-year agreement.

The tours are designed and led by History Channel-approved historians and local experts, who bring context to the events and cultures and bring the History books to life.

The first trip will take visitors to New Orleans in November to experience the history of jazz. Other excursions will highlight the battlefields in Gettysburg and Antietam, Yellowstone National Park and Pearl Harbor. Other tours will take participants to historic sites in England, France, Greece and Italy.

“We’re all looking for more meaningful experiences, and History Travel will enable adventurers to connect more deeply to people and places,” said Lance Still, senior VP, consumer enterprises, A+E Networks. “Providing expert historical context to these curated destinations is a new way to engage our core audiences, and also expand the brand to curious history-buffs seeking a trusted source to help them make the most of their travel experience and connect to the larger historical picture.”

“As a company formed in the aftermath of World War II, we are delighted to work with such an iconic brand to bring history to life through one-of-a-kind travel experiences,” notes Kate Simpson, president of academic travel abroad.■