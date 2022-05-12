A+E Networks Launches History Travel To Guide Tourists to Notable Locations
By Jon Lafayette published
Network working with Academic Travel Abroad
A+E Networks, owner of the History Channel, is launching History Travel, a service that will organize curated tours of domestic and international destinations where notable events took place.
A&E is working with Academic Travel Abroad on the project under a multi-year agreement.
The tours are designed and led by History Channel-approved historians and local experts, who bring context to the events and cultures and bring the History books to life.
The first trip will take visitors to New Orleans in November to experience the history of jazz. Other excursions will highlight the battlefields in Gettysburg and Antietam, Yellowstone National Park and Pearl Harbor. Other tours will take participants to historic sites in England, France, Greece and Italy.
“We’re all looking for more meaningful experiences, and History Travel will enable adventurers to connect more deeply to people and places,” said Lance Still, senior VP, consumer enterprises, A+E Networks. “Providing expert historical context to these curated destinations is a new way to engage our core audiences, and also expand the brand to curious history-buffs seeking a trusted source to help them make the most of their travel experience and connect to the larger historical picture.”
“As a company formed in the aftermath of World War II, we are delighted to work with such an iconic brand to bring history to life through one-of-a-kind travel experiences,” notes Kate Simpson, president of academic travel abroad.■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.