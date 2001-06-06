A&E Nets partnering for audience research

A&E Television Networks, including A&E and The History Channel, and Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution have signed on as development partners on an audience research tool from online survey service E-Poll.

Other companies lending a hand to E-Poll's new product, called The Edge, are Twentieth Television and Carsey-Werner Distribution. When launched, E-Poll's service will offer online information about which programs, talent and show concepts viewers like the best.

In exchange for helping develop The Edge, E-Poll's media partners will get a discounted rate to use the service. The Edge should debut sometime after this summer. - Susanne Ault