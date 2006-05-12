A&E Names Communicators

A&E Television Networks has named Michael Feeney to senior VP, corporate communications, and hired Dan Silberman as senior director, publicity, for A&E Network.

Feeney will head up the company’s corporate communications department, reporting to AETN President/CEO Abbe Raven. Silberman will run communications strategy for A&E and The Biography Channel, reporting to A&E Network executive VP/general manager Bob DeBitetto.

Feeney, recently VP, corporate communications/Public Affairs, at AETN, fills a long-vacant chief corporate communications publicist role at the company. He will now oversee communications strategy for AETN’s portfolio of cable brands, encompassing publicity for AETN corporate, ad and affiliate sales, international, enterprises and digital media.

Silberman joins A&E from NBC Universal’s Bravo where he had been director, press and publicity. Prior to joining Bravo, he worked at Rubenstein Associates.

In his last role, Feeney headed corporate communication and program publicity for A&E and Biography. Prior to that, he worked for The History Channel, and held various roles in publicity at NBC.