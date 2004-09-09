A&E Names Channel Chiefs

A&E Television Networks is giving its official stamp of approval to the executive switcheroo it pulled two years ago.

The programmer is promoting Abbe Raven to president of A&E Network and Dan Davids to president of The History Channel.

Both have been EVP, GM's, of their respective channels since October 2002, when they swapped positions. Previously, Raven had headed History Channel and Davids had run A&E. Both executives are long-time AETN veterans.

The company was looking to inject fresh life into both networks and the move has apparently paid off. Both networks are experiencing strong ratings growth.