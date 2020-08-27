A+E Launches Cross-Platform Campaign on Social Issues

A+E Networks launched a cross-platform campaign called Voice Magnified that the company said will spotlight and amplify the words of people who are effecting positive change in their communities.

The effort will include topical specials and a series of short-form videos designed to call national attention to conversations about equality and social reform in America.

Voices Magnified: Policing in America will be the first special under the banner, premiering Aug. 30 at 9 p.m ET/PM on A&E Network.

The one-hour special is narrated by Laurence Fishburne and examines what it will take to transform the way our streets are policed so that people of all races feel safe and respected.

"We are proud to launch the Voices Magnified campaign to elevate the stories of those pursuing solutions to the critical issues of our time," said Rob Sharenow, president, programming at A+E Networks. "Through long-form and short-form programming, PSAs and partnerships, we are committed to using our platforms to shine a light on the diverse people and organizations who are bringing communities together, confronting challenges and inspiring change."

As part of Voices Magnified, A+E will be supporting non-profit organizations, including the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the George Perry Floyd, Jr. Scholarship for Racial and Social Justice at Santa Monica College.

The company is also supporting the National Women’s Law Center.