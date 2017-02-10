A+E Joins Programmers Making Snapchat Shows

A+E Networks is the latest TV programmer to try to reach out to the younger generation by developing shows for Snapchat’s Discover platform.

The first show being developed by A+E is Second Chance, the first unscripted show a network has produced for Snapchat Discover not based on an existing TV brand or franchise.

“A+E’s investment in mobile storytelling is exactly what Snapchat Shows are all about: The ability to create premium and wholly original content for a mobile-first audience from some of the best storytellers in the world,” said Nick Bell, VP of content at Snap. “We are excited to break new ground with A+E Networks on our first unscripted series, with a concept that we think is raw and relatable.”

Second Chance brings emotional exes face to face to explore the breaking point in their relationship for the first time. In this setting, couples seeking closure will also discover opportunities for reconciliation. Eight weekly episodes will be available for Snapchatters in the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia starting in April.

A+E said it has several other series in development for Snapchat.

Financial terms between Snapchat and A+E were not disclosed.

Snapchat’s deal with A+E adds to a growing number of collaborations with networks to offer shows as part of its content lineup on Discover. To date, shows produced for Snapchat have included ABC’s Watch Party: The Bachelor, NBC’s The Voice, E!’s The Rundown, and ESPN’s CollegeGameDay. BBC’s Planet Earth II will debut on Snapchat on Feb. 17.

Snapchat is expected to announce additional programmers producing shows for Discover soon. Snapchat says it selects programmers based on opportunities for growth and its ability to create content that informs and entertains Snapchatters. Snap is also working with NBC, Turner and ABC to develop additional shows, including both scripted and unscripted series

Snapchat parent Snap earlier this month filed for an initial public offering that values the company at $25 billion.

