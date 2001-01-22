A&E, Intertainer Pact
A&E Television Networks has penned a deal with Intertainer to make A&E programs available via pay-per-view on Intertainer's digital cable VOD platform and the Intertainer.tv broadband Internet platform. Under the terms of the agreement, A&E will supply Intertainer with selected content, and the two companies will jointly develop interactive content to provide more information.
