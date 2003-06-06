A&E, History to go digital
A&E and The History Channel are converting their West Coast affiliate
feeds from analog to digital transmission.
A&E will be converted to digital by Sept. 30 and History's digital feed
will be in place by the end of the year.
West coast MSO affiliates that don't convert to the digital signal risk going
dark.
