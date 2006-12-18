A&E Hires Slattery as Senior VP of Marketing

A&E Network named Guy Slattery as Senior VP of Marketing. Slattery, who will report to A&E Executive VP/GM Bob DeBitetto, joins from National Geographic Channel International. He will head up all facets of the the network's consumer marketing team, and look to grow its digital projects.

At his last job, Slattery oversaw a relaunch of all NGCI channels globally, including on-air and online redesigns and new branding. Prior to that, he helped expand marketing for National Geographic Europe. He has also held marketing/promotions positions at British Sky Broadcasting, MGM Television Networks and Star Television Networks.