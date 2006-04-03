A&E Goes HD
By Anne Becker
A&E will launch a high-definition network this summer. The channel, A&E HD, will simulcast the entire A&E Network programming lineup.
A&E will preview the network in June and officially launch it during Labor Day weekend with a CSI: Miami marathon.
Sister A&E Television Networks channel The History Channel plans an HD network for 2007.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.