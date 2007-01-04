A&E Fills Programming Slot with Sharenow

A&E promoted Robert Sharenow from VP to Senior VP, Non-Fiction & Alternative Programming. He fills the slot left with Nancy Dubuc was upped to head of the History Channel last month. Sharenow, who has been with A&E since 2003, will report to the network's EVP/GM Bob DeBitetto. He will oversee non-fiction programming and development teams, responsible for the network's unscripted series, documentaries, specials and independent films.

Sharenow joined A&E as Director in the department and has since been an executive producer on several of the network's successful specials and reality shows including Dog the Bounty Hunter and Criss Angel Mindfreak. He also helped develop Growing Up Gotti and Intervention.

Before A&E, he was Executive Producer of This Week in History, a series on A&E sister network The History Channel. He also co-created and produced several other series and specials for the network and has written for shows on other networks including Where in Time is Carmen Sandiego.