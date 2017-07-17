A&E Debuts ‘The Murder of Laci Peterson’ Aug. 15

A&E Network will premiere the six-episode documentary series The Murder of Laci Peterson starting Aug. 15. Peterson went missing on Christmas Eve in 2002 and her body was found in 2003. Her husband, Scott Peterson, was found guilty of killing her and their unborn son.



“A&E is in the business of finding and uncovering the real stories behind some of the most impactful cultural moments that our audience hasn’t heard and The Murder of Laci Peterson does exactly that,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, executive VP and head of programming, A&E Network. “The media’s obsession with the Scott Peterson trial was unlike anything seen before. This new series will cut through the mass hysteria that has plagued and distorted the reporting of this story to deliver, for the first time, a definitive factual account by those who lived and breathed it every day.”



Related: A&E’s ‘Live PD’ Sets Series Ratings Record



As the 15th anniversary of Peterson’s disappearance approaches, The Murder of Laci Peterson takes a fresh look at the case. According to A&E, that includes reexamining circumstantial evidence and assessing the media’s influence on the case. Scott Peterson, sitting on death row, speaks in the series as well.



The Murder of Laci Peterson is produced for A&E Network by Left/Right and BQE Films. Executive producers for Left/Right are Banks Tarver, Ken Druckerman and John Marks. Executive producers for BQE Films are Shareen Anderson and Po Kutchins. Exec producers for A&E are Elaine Frontain Bryant, Amy Savitsky, Brad Abramson and Emily Flood.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=js9ex5NLYKo[/embed]