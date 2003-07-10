Trending

A&E to celebrate Playboy anniversary

By

A&E Network will help Playboy mogul Hugh Hefner celebrate his magazine’s
50th anniversary with an upcoming documentary, Playboy’s
50th Anniversary Special, this fall.

The 77-year-old Hefner turned up at the Television Critics Association press tour with two Playboy Bunnies --
decked in the classic bunny suits -- to hype the documentary.