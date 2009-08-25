A&E Captures Jackson Fallout
A&E Network is moving forward with a docu-series chronicling the Jackson brothers' now-altered plan to mount a series of Jackson 5 reunion shows.
The project, which was in the works with L.A.-based Point Seven Entertainment long before Michael Jackson's death on June 25, will now depict the impact of Michael's death on the extended Jackson clan.
A&E had planned to do at least an hourlong special focusing on the brothers' plans to mark the 40th anniversary of the group's breakthrough with its first Motown recordings.
