A&E: Bye-bye, Law & Order

Parting really will be sweet sorrow for A&E Network, which is about to

lose its prized acquired drama, Law & Order. As of Labor Day, Turner Network Television

becomes the exclusive cable home for the hit NBC drama.

TNT and A&E have been sharing Law & Order since last summer,

airing different seasons at different times. It's been a ratings workhorse for

both, regularly popping averages above 1.5.

Under a 10-year deal, TNT is paying about $800,000 for the most recent episodes and

$250,000 for shows A&E has already played. Beginning Sept. 2, TNT will air

Law & Order weekdays at noon and 7 p.m. and from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Mondays and Tuesdays.

The show has been a tremendous bargain for A&E, which has paid just

$155,000 per episode since September 1994.

Now, A&E will lean on another NBC drama, Third Watch, paying about

$700,000 per episode for the show's three seasons. Third Watch debuts on

A&E Sept. 1, airing weeknights at 11 p.m. EST.