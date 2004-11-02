A&E Books Airline for Third Flight

A&E Network's high-flying reality show, Airline, from production company Granada America, has been renewed for a third season.

The Monday 10 p.m. series, which follows the ups and downs of Southwest employees and passengers flying from airports in Chicago, Washington and Los Angeles, debuted in January and is already in production on new, season-two episodes.

The new episodes are expected to take off in second-quarter 2005.

A&E has added a number of new reality shows to its lineup in 2004, including Family Plots about a family of morticians, Growing Up Gotti, a sort of reality take on The Sopranos featuring the family of the late mobster, John Gotti; and Dog the Bounty Hunter, about, well, "Dog," the Bounty Hunter.