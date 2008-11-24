A&E To Air 'Steven Seagal: Lawman'

A&E is adding another unscripted series to its cops and criminals cannon.



The network is in production on a reality show starring big-screen, tough guy and real-life lawman Steven Seagal, who has been working as a deputy in the sheriff's office in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana for nearly 20 years.



Seagal is also a martial arts expert and aspiring singer/songwriter.

Steven Seagal: Lawman will document his duties as a sheriff's deputy which include responding to calls and also instructing his fellow Jefferson Parish deputies in hand-to-hand combat and riflery.



Produced for A&E by Granada America and Steamroller Films, the show is set to debut in late 2009.

Lawman joins an extensive roster of enforcement reality on A&E including Dog the Bounty Hunter, The First 48, Jacked: Auto Theft Task Force and the upcoming Manhunters: Fugitive Task Force, which premiers Dec. 9 at 10 p.m.