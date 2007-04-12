Adwalkers Promote FiOS

Verizon is expanding the "up-close and personal" promotion of its FiOS video/broadband service.

The company hired Adwalkers to work a recent garden show in Richmond. Adwalkers are people hired to walk around in public places wearing video screens and talling up the product they are advertising. In this case, the product was the new FiOS service.FiOS has secured a number of franchises in Virginia--where the garden show was held-- but the company is expanding to California. California has a state video franchise relief law which has paved the way for new video franchises.



Verizon has decided to use the same mobile marketers at the Long Beach Grand Prix April 13-15 and the Long Beach Computer Show April 27-29.



