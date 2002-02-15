Advocates demand FCC investigation of Enron violations

Media watchdog groups are calling on the Federal Communications

Commission to renew its investigation of disgraced Enron Corp.'s illegal

use of wireless, airplane and maritime frequencies in its gas-pipeline

businesses.

They also attacked a $7,500 voluntary payment the company paid in return for

squelching the review.

"This decision was the error to beat all errors," wrote the United Church of

Christ and Media Access Project in their petition last week.

The Jan. 16 decision to terminate the FCC's investigation into Enron's

alleged violations was "so gross an abuse of prosecutorial discretion as to

engender public disrespect for the rule of law," the groups added.

They also complained that the FCC's enforcement priorities are woefully

misguided if multiple license violations by a major corporation warrants slight

scrutiny at the same time officials "squander" resources trying to stop

unlicensed pirate-radio stations and fine a station for airing performance

artist Sarah Jones.

"Unlike a `pirate' or poet, a serial violator of the ownership rules aims at

the heart of the commission's ability to know with confidence who owns and

controls FCC-licensed facilities," wrote attorney David Honig, the petition's

author.

Furthermore, by acquiescing to a payment that amounts to $50.33 per

violation, the FCC is encouraging contempt for government licensing rules among

other corporations, he said.

The groups acknowledged that the licenses in question, primarily microwave

permits, do not carry the same public-interest weight as broadcast licenses. But

the "near-record" 149 violations are so "overwhelmingly numerous" and "brazen"

that the FCC should considered designating Enron's case before an agency

administrative law judge.

The groups also suggested that the politically connected Enron managed to

cash in on its high-powered ties to call off FCC investigators. To combat any

suggestion of ethics violations the FCC should disclose the findings of its

earlier investigation of Enron's licensing practices and explain why the review

was suddenly shut down.

Enron claims that its unlicensed use of frequencies was inadvertent and

errors were corrected when found.