Advocado Adds Harold Geller as VP of Strategic Development
Exec had been executive director of Ad-ID
Advocado, a cross-screen data advertising platform, said it named Harold Geller VP of strategic development, a new post at the company.
Geller was most recently executive director at Ad-ID
“We are thrilled to have Harold onboard and look forward to his contributions to the company, our product roadmap and furthering our industry connectivity,” stated Brian Handrigan, co-founder and CEO of Advocado. “With his proficiency in engaging in conversations that live at the intersection of business needs and technology solutions, there’s no one more capable of evangelizing the power of real-time data to optimize advertising campaigns and measurement.”
Advocado, headquartered in St. Louis, last year acquired Kantar’s ad verification unit. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
