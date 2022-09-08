Advocado Adds Harold Geller as VP of Strategic Development

Advocado , a cross-screen data advertising platform, said it named Harold Geller VP of strategic development, a new post at the company.

Geller was most recently executive director at Ad-ID

“We are thrilled to have Harold onboard and look forward to his contributions to the company, our product roadmap and furthering our industry connectivity,” stated Brian Handrigan, co-founder and CEO of Advocado. “With his proficiency in engaging in conversations that live at the intersection of business needs and technology solutions, there’s no one more capable of evangelizing the power of real-time data to optimize advertising campaigns and measurement.”