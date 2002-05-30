Advocacy groups: Retain digital-divide programs

The digital divide has not disappeared, and government initiatives to wire

all Americans to the Internet shouldn't either, civil-rights and consumer groups

told the Bush administration Wednesday.

One-half of all Americans do not have Internet access at home -- a fact that

disproves the administration's conclusion that the digital divide has

disappeared, the Civil Rights Forum on Communications Policy said in a report

produced with the Consumer Federation of America and the Consumers Union.

The computer/Internet supplement to the Commerce Department's most recent

Current Population Survey was misinterpreted to paint a false portrait of a

disappearing digital divide, the groups asserted.

Subsequently, they said, the Bush administration's fiscal-2003 budget has

slated two key digital-divide efforts for elimination -- the Department of

Commerce's Technology Opportunities Program and the Department of Education's

Community Technology Center program.