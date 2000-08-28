Advertising/Marketing/Public Relations

Mary Ware, national sales manager, WGCI(FM) Chicago, joins Katz Urban Dimensions, Chicago, as VP/director.

Mike Carroll, regional sales manager, AT & T Media Services, San Francisco, named director of sales, there.

Appointments at NCI Network, New York: Dina Nicholaou, studio manager, Graphics Corp. of America, named VP, director of art services, E-Lab and Graphics Corp. of America; Michael Zuzzolo, VP and GM, Graphics Corp. of America, named VP, director of art services, there.

Doug Milles, VP, marketing, Channel One Network, Primedia, New York, joins EverAd, New York, as VP, marketing.

Programming

Gary Rubin, senior VP, Artisan Television, Santa Monica, Calif., named executive VP.

Ian B. Aaron, president, SoftNet Systems Inc., San Francisco, joins TVN Entertainment Corp., Burbank, Calif., as president and CEO.

Bill Fitzgerald, executive VP and chief operating officer, operations administration, AT & T Broadband, Englewood, Colo., named senior VP, Liberty Media Corp., Englewood.

Mike Boyd, VP, distribution marketing, Oxygen Media, New York, joins HGTV, Knoxville, Tenn., as VP, marketing.

Appointments at Starz Encore Group LLC, Englewood, Colo.: Betsy Carlson, manager, programming analysis, named director of programming analysis; Linda Brauns, senior sales analyst, named director, market intelligence; Samantha Carter, research analyst, named manager, programming analysis.

Ovie Cowles, VP, advertising sales and production, Falcon Cable Television, Los Angeles, joins FOX Family Channel, Los Angeles, as VP, affiliate ad sales.

Nicole D. Alemanne, VP, audience research, MTV Networks, New York, named senior VP of that function.

John Malkin, VP, Central and Southeast regions, FOX News Channel, Chicago, named VP, affiliate sales and marketing, New York.

Denise Arnold, special events freelancer, joins Sony Pictures Family Entertainment Group, Culver City, Calif., as director, operations.

Jim Denn, VP, sales, Minnesota Twins, Minneapolis, joins FOX Sports Net Minnesota, Minneapolis, as general sales manager.