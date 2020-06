Advertising/Marketing/PR

Peter Karnig,

VP, sales and marketing, Circle.com, San Francisco, joins Danilo Black Inc., San Francisco, as CEO.

Kerri Lynn Brodek,

producer, Studio City, Hollywood, Calif., named VP, production.

Appointments at Stein Rogan: Stuart Burkhoff,

associate media director, J. Walter Thompson, New York, joins as VP/managing director, media services; Kerry Duane Quinn,

financial manager, Bozell Group, New York, joins as VP/CFO.