Advertising/Marketing/PR

Appointments at Arbitron: Dr. Ed Cohen,

director, domestic radio research, Columbia, Md., promoted to VP of that function; David Olgevee,

senior training specialist, Los Angeles, appointed manager of Western accounts; Tina Hatfield,

account executive, Adelphia Media Services, Lexington, Ky., joins as manager, Northeastern accounts, Boston.

Steven Jon Whritner,

executive producer, Tim Miller entertainment, New York, appointed VP, production & development, Big Chief Inc., New York.

Appointments at Marketing & Media Services Inc., Warwick, R.I: Paula M. Montanaro,

controller, promoted to VP; Thomas J. Wetzel Jr.,

media supervisor, promoted to media manager.

Humberto F. DaFonte,

editor and designer, AIDS Project Los Angeles, joins Jeff Rosenberg Public Relations, Los Angeles, as senior account director.

Pamela Williams,

attorney, Time Warner Inc., New York, joins BMI, New York, as director, legal and business affairs, licensing.

Nicole Buie,

national research manager, Cable Rep, Atlanta, promoted to director, research and education. Brad Beesley,

designer, Pittard Sullivan, Culver City, Calif., promoted to design director.

Ron Romero,

creative director, Pittard Sullivan, London, joins 3 Ring Circus, Los Angeles, as creative director, interactive.