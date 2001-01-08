Advertising/Marketing/PR
Appointments at Arbitron: Dennis Seely,
director, marketing, Dallas, promoted to VP, marketing; Brad Feldhaus,
manager, special projects, Columbia, Md., appointed, director, strategic initiatives; Jim Haynes,
account executive, Radio One, Washington, joins as training specialist, Radio Stations Services, Atlanta; Gaby Selva,
bilingual software trainer, advertising/agency services, Los Angeles, promoted to account executive, radio station services, Los Angeles.
