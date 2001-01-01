Advertising/Marketing/PR
David Bradkin Criscitelli,
VP, sales, Interep's ABC Radio, Los Angeles, named VP, market manager, Washington.
Bobbi Lee,
regional marketing manager, Turner Network Sales, Atlanta, named account director, western division, San Francisco.
