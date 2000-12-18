Advertising/Marketing/PR
Appointments at Trylon Communications Inc., New York: Adina Barnett,
senior publicist, Lifetime Television, New York, joins as senior account executive; Rod Granger,
senior VP, LB Lipman Public Relations, New York, joins as VP; Les Luchter,
director, Corporate Digital Entertainment Unit, Bender/Helper Impact, New York, joins as account supervisor; Michelle Quinell,
production assistant, MorningLine
, MSNBC, Secaucus, N.J., joins as account executive.
Appointments at Eagle Television Sales: Fran Cohen Berg,
account executive, WDCA(TV) Washington, D.C., joins as group sales manager, Washington, D.C.: Josh Forman,
sales assistant, Miami, named account manager, Hercules Team, New York; Meredith Radow,
account manager, Washington, D.C., named account manager, Apollo Team, New York.
