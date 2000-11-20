Advertising/Marketing/PR
Appointments at Blair Television:
David Crawford,
VP/director, sales, USA White Division, New York, named senior VP director of sales, there;
Phil Kirk,
division VP, American Blue Division, New York, named senior VP/director of sales, there;
Julie Holmberg,
VP/director of sales, America White Sales Division, New York, named senior VP/director of sales, there.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.