Advertising/Marketing/PR

Appointments at Blair Television:
David Crawford,
VP/director, sales, USA White Division, New York, named senior VP director of sales, there;
Phil Kirk,
division VP, American Blue Division, New York, named senior VP/director of sales, there;
Julie Holmberg,
VP/director of sales, America White Sales Division, New York, named senior VP/director of sales, there.