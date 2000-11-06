Advertising/Marketing/PR

Debbie Durben, executive VP, Interep Marketing Group, New York, named president.



Billy Farina,

VP, advertising sales at Cox Cable Communications, Los Angeles, named vice chairman, board of directors, Adlink, Los Angeles interconnect.

Appointments at NCI Advertising, New York:

Douglas Stroup,

senior VP, named senior VP, account group supervisor;

David Hahn,

VP, controller, named senior VP/finance director.

Appointments at ESPN ABC Sports Consumer Marketing:

Shari Cohen,

VP, assistant manager, GM Mediaworks, New York, joins as VP, event sales;

Randy Gerstenblatt,

VP, customer marketing, New York, named VP and director, customer marketing;

Paul Green,

director, customer marketing and new media, named VP, customer marketing and new technologies, New York customer marketing team.



Artie Scheff

, VP, marketing, The History Channel, New York, named senior VP of that position.



Alissa Pinck,

Bender/ Helper Impact, Los Angeles, joins DIC Entertainment, Los Angeles, as director, public relations.



Noelle Joswick,

program director, WKOW-TV Madison, Wis., joins The Frederiksen Group, Falls Church, Va., as media buyer.



Todd Taylor,

local sales account executive, waws, Jacksonville, Fl., named local sales manager.