Advertising/Marketing/PR

Win Peniston,
VP, New Media, Whitney Group, Chicago, joins Pittard Sullivan, New York, as senior VP, business development and account services.

Kathy Curtin Young,
VP, worldwide materials, US Robotics/3Com, Morton Grove, Ill., appointed VP, worldwide procurement, SanDisk Corp., Sunnyvale, Calif.

Sarah Foss,
director, marketing, CivicZone.com, Washington, appointed director, marketing, Harris Corp., Cincinnati.