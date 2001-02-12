Advertising/Marketing/PR
Win Peniston,
VP, New Media, Whitney Group, Chicago, joins Pittard Sullivan, New York, as senior VP, business development and account services.
Technology
Kathy Curtin Young,
VP, worldwide materials, US Robotics/3Com, Morton Grove, Ill., appointed VP, worldwide procurement, SanDisk Corp., Sunnyvale, Calif.
Sarah Foss,
director, marketing, CivicZone.com, Washington, appointed director, marketing, Harris Corp., Cincinnati.
